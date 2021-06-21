Bindi Irwin Reveals Why She’s Taking a Social Media Break 3 Months After Giving Birth

Watch : Bindi Irwin Welcomes Baby Girl With Husband Chandler Powell

Bindi Irwin is taking a step back.



The 22-year-old new mom has revealed she'll be taking a break from the spotlight to spend more time with her family and to also protect her mental health.

"Hi guys, just a note to say thank you for your support," the television personality, who welcomed daughter Grace Warrior with husband Chandler Powell back in late March, captioned the June 21 Instagram post. "I'm taking a break from social media and most of my work in the public eye for a month to be with my beautiful daughter and wonderful family. I feel tremendously grateful to share our life and conservation work with you, but I need some time to focus on the happiness that is my family (both human and animal)."



She also alluded to taking time off to also protect her mental health, writing, "Recently, I've had many people reaching out to share their own stories of working hard to protect their mental health. Thank you for sharing and speaking your truth."