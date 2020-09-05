Bindi Irwin Honors Late Father Steve Irwin on 14th Anniversary of His Death

Bindi Irwin is remembering the legacy her father left behind exactly 14 years after his tragic passing.

Australia's sweetheart was just 8 years old when Steve Irwin suffered a fatal stingray wound on Sept. 4, 2006. Bindi, now 22, has dedicated her life to continuing his mission as a wildlife conservationist.

In honor of the painful milestone, she took to Instagram with a childhood photo of her and her beloved dad playing at the beach.

"You're always in my heart," Bindi captioned it.

Bindi's mom, Terri Irwin, also shared a heartfelt tribute to her husband and reminded fans of her strength throughout the ordeal.

"This is a particularly poignant moment in time for me," she tweeted. "Today marks 14 years since I lost Steve, after 14 wonderful years of marriage. I feel that I have a choice: celebrate love or struggle with grief. I choose love."