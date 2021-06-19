Ryan Lochte Gets Emotional as He Fails to Qualify for Tokyo Olympics

Watch : How Ryan Lochte Finds Positivity In 2020 Olympics Cancellation

Ryan Lochte's Olympic career is likely over, as he has failed to qualify for the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The 36-year-old swimming champion, known for both winning 12 medals at four prior Olympics and for his controversial behavior outside of the pool, placed seventh in the 200-meter individual medley at the U.S. Olympic swimming trials in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, June 18. To be eligible to compete in the summer games, which begin in July, he would have needed to come in first or second.

Ryan got emotional as he answered questions about his performance in the race at a press conference later on Friday.

"Swimming has taken me so far," he said, "Coming out of the water, just what's swimming's done for me and my family is unbelievable. To me, the world's greatest sport. Very emotional. I was kind of taking it all in. I really wanted to be on the Olympic team. I think this is probably my most important swim meet that I've ever had in my entire career, the one that meant the most to me. So falling short and feeling like I let everyone down was one of the hardest things."