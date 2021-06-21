These Amazon Prime Day Beauty Deals Are Too Good to Resist

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
There are so many great deals throughout the year, but there's just something so fun about Amazon Prime Day, which is an annual 2-day sale that Amazon created just for Prime subscribers. If you aren't a Prime shopper, there's no need to fret because you can sign up for 30-day free trial. Now, is the best time to get in on the Prime life. There are so many amazing savings across all product categories, but this is an especially great day for beauty enthusiasts. There are so many great deals that are tough to resist? What are we buying today? Keep on scrolling to find out.
IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream
The appeal of this product is in the name. Who doesn't want your own skin, but better? This CC cream isn't just makeup. It's also a skincare product with SPF and hydrating ingredients.
StriVectin Tighten & Lift Advanced Neck Cream
Tighten, lift, and firm your neck and chest with this miraculous cream from StriVectin. Your skin will feel instantly hydrated after applying this best-selling cream.
The A Method Soothe HC Arnica Recovery Balm
This Recovery Balm relieves discomfort and minimizes swelling with 12% Arnica Montana. It has hydrocortisone to alleviate itching, erythema and inflammation. It's the perfect thing to have on hand after a laser facial to get rid of redness and speed up your bounce back time.
Sand & Sky Australian Pink Clay Porefining Face Mask Skin Care
This face mask detoxifies, refines, tightens, and brightens your skin in addition to soothing irritation. This set even comes with a free brush for a mess-free application process.
masque BAR Shield & Soothe Hydrogel Facial Mask
It's finally here! Your solution to maskne. Put this on for 20-30 minutes to shield and soothe your skin. You can even wear it under your PPE to protect your skin from irritation.
Living Proof Dry Shampoo, Perfect Hair Day
Don't we all want a perfect hair day? The Living Proof Dry Shampoo is a gamechanger to refresh your style so you always look your best.
