You’ll Be Surprised to Find Out Where the Girls From Miley Cyrus’ "7 Things" Video Ended Up

Did you really live if you didn't jam out to Miley Cyrus' "7 Things" music video in 2008?
Thirteen years after the Hannah Montana alum's banger came out, she challenged Twitter users to find the young tweens that made appearances in the video (and left us all in tears with their heartfelt performances).
As Miley wrote, "where are they now? Twitter do your thing."
And you'll be shocked to realize what five of the girls are up to nowadays.
Nicola Peltz
It's true! You may not have known that Nicola (soon to be Mrs. Brooklyn Beckham) was in the video all this time. Five years ago, she told Teen Vogue that "I was like a different human" when she filmed the clip at age 13.
As fans pointed out, "7 Things" wasn't the only pop hit that Nicola had a hand in: She also starred in Zayn Malik's "It's You" in 2016.
"I was excited to meet Zayn. I've never met him before and I'm really close with his girlfriend, Gigi [Hadid]," Nicola shared with Teen Vogue in 2016. "I called her when I got the offer... and she was like, 'Oh my god.' She really wanted me to do it. I mean, I love her so much and I‘m really close with her, but yeah, she was excited for me. She's the best."
Now 26, she has also acted in Transformers: Age of Extinction, Bates Motel, Holidate and, soon, Lola James.
Perhaps the most impressive part of her resume? Getting her future mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham's, stamp of approval. "The MOST exciting news!! We could not be happier that @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz are getting married!" the fashion designer wrote last July. "Wishing you so much love and a lifetime of happiness."
Mackenzie Stith
Mackenzie herself answered Miley's call on Twitter, posting a screenshot of herself clutching a toy elephant in "7 Things," alongside a recent selfie.
The redheaded actress wrote, "Hayooo," before explaining that she's now acting in commercials "and making some side cash on [OnlyFans] lol." Mackenzie, who lives in Los Angeles, also sells custom artwork on Etsy.
Liana Liberato
Liana (who you might recognize as the blonde girl that deserves an award for shedding those tears onscreen) responded directly to the "Malibu" singer's post, too. "hiii mileyyyy," the 25 year old wrote. "thanks for letting me cry my 12 year old heart out! happy anniversary."
It turns out she's gone on to star in several films you know and love. Liana portrayed Kim in If I Stay, Kelly in To The Bone, Annie in Trust and Kate in Stuck in Love. The rising star was in the TV series Light as a Feather, as well as the 2018 music video for "Stranger Things" by Kygo, featuring OneRepublic. Nbd.
Carissa Alvarado
Describing herself as an "artist & mama," Carissa went on to launch her own career in music as part of Us The Duo.
They dropped their album Covers from Home on April 9, but she recently mentioned her "7 Things" role in a TikTok video, joking, "Don't blink" or you'll miss it. "I'm in it for like 1.5 seconds," the singer teased.
Hunter King
You're telling me Summer Newman had a bit in Miley's music video way back when!? That's right, according to IMDb. (Spot her rocking a side ponytail.)
The actress, 27, is now starring in The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful, but what's even more mind-boggling is the fact that her younger sister is Joey King. The sisters recently teamed up for Netflix's Nailed It!, which you should watch if "you desire to see me and my sister Hunter fail miserably at baking," The Act star, 21, teased on Instagram.
Hunter has additionally landed roles in Life in Pieces, Hollywood Heights, Dexter, Without a Trace and even Hannah Montana! She reunited for Miley when she played Bridget in the 2009 episode "Judge Me Tender." Time for a Disney Channel re-watch!
And as for Miley Cyrus, she's preparing for her epic Pride concert, Stand By You, streaming on Peacock on June 25. Don't miss it!
