9 Luxury Beauty Brands You Can Buy on Amazon

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
In case you didn't realize, Amazon carries some of our absolute favorite products from Oribe, Sunday Riley, Peter Thomas Roth, in addition to other brands. Keep on scrolling to find out about the premium beauty brands you can shop from Amazon and which products we adore.
Sunday Riley
Sunday Riley products have non-irritating ingredients and fast-acting formulas to transform your skin and hair. The Luna Sleeping Oil is a gentle introduction to retinoids, reducing redness, boosting plumpness, and improving the appearance of pores and wrinkles. Exfoliate, clarify, and decrease dark spots with the Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment. And if you really want to take your skincare to another level, apply Good Genes to your skin after the Luna Sleeping Oil has absorbed. You'll wake up to amazing skin.
Before all that, use the Ceramic Slip Cleanser to gently remove impurities. There are just so many great Sunday Riley products that are worth trying out.
Oribe
Combat the summer heat with their Oribe mpermeable Anti-Humidity Spray, which keeps your style in place, combats frizz, and it smells amazing. If dry shampoo and hairspray had a love child it would be the Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray. It absorbs oil (without a powdery residue), provides a touchable hold, and creates volume and texture.
Work Oribe Bright Blonde Essential Serum through damp hair to repair and strengthen hair while eliminating brassiness. No matter what hair concerns you may have, Oribe has you covered.
Peter Thomas Roth
Peter Thomas Roth has breakthrough formulas that deliver astonishing results. Peter Thomas Roth Hydra-Gel Eye Patches are such a luxurious treat to your under eye area, reducing puffiness and dark circles. Apply the Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Moisturizer to reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles, to leave your skin hydrated for 72 hours.
The Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber Gel Mask Extreme De-Tox Hydrator is a cooling and hydrating mask that provides next-level comfort if you leave it in the fridge. Pro tip: it's a great relief if you get sunburn or after receiving laser treatments on the skin. Of course, the best way to prevent sunburn is with SPF protection, but if you aren't so lucky, this face mask is the ultimate soothing treatment.
COLOR WOW
The COLOR WOW Dream Coat Supernatural Spray – Humidity-Proof, Heat-Activated Anti-Frizz Hair Treatment is a summer essential. Just ask the 16,000+ Amazon shoppers who left 5-star reviews. Add some lightweight shine (with zero grease) to your hair with a few spritzes of COLOR WOW Extra Mist-Ical Shine Spray.
Instantly remove the metals and minerals that dull and distort your hair color by applying the COLOR WOW Dream Filter Pre-Shampoo Mineral Remover for Picture Perfect Hair Color. Just leave it on for 1-3 minutes, shampoo, and you'll get that restart you've been crazing. COLOR WOW hair products always come through.
Mario Badescu
Mario Badescu has simple, yet effective skincare. Lala Kent and Porsha Williams have praised the Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater. The pick-me-up spray hydrates the skin and soothes irritation. It's a great thing to keep in your bag when you are on the go. You need to keep the Mario Badescu Drying Lotion in your medicine cabinet. When a pimple pops up, apply this with a cotton swab to draw out impurities and get rid of a zit.
St. Tropez
The St. Tropez tanning products are so reliable for natural-looking, streak free color. You really cannot go wrong. If you prefer a mousse, a clear formula, an express option, or a gradual moisturizer, an in-shower tanner, St. Tropez has the right product for you.
Grande Cosmetics
Before you turn to eyelash extensions, try the Grande Cosmetics Lash Enhancing Serum to get longer, thicker lashes. If you're on the fence about microblading your eyebrows, why not use the Grande Cosmetics GrandeBROW Brow Enhancing Serum to promote the appearance of naturally fuller, bolder looking brows. If you want pillow-like lips, but you don't like needles, just apply the GrandeLIPS Hydrating Lip Plumper to your pout. Grande Cosmetics products provides beauty solutions that work.
Urban Decay
If you want your makeup to last all day and night, finish you look with a spritz of Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray, which is smudge-proof and transfer-proof for up to 16 hours. Get glowing skin with the Urban Decay Hydromaniac, 24H Longwear, Tinted Glow Hydrator. The Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Eyeliner Pencil delivers waterproof, long-lasting color.
When it comes down to it, Urban Decay has effective products that last in almost any climate.
Olaplex
E! shoppers know how much we love the Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment. The must-have product repairs damage and reinvigorates the strength of your hair. If you really want to revitalize the health of your hair, go for the whole Olaplex line up by adding the Olaplex No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo and Olaplex No.5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner to your routine.
Buy Olaplex products and the hair compliments will never stop.
