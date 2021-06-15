On The Scene: ICYMI, Here’s What’s Hot in Hollywood Right Now

Keeping up with the who, what, why, how and when of Hollywood seems nearly impossible. What should I be watching? Where should I be wasting? What beauty product do I need in my arsenal? The possibilities are endless. But don't freak out because we're here to help.
Reality Rushmore: It was a temporary truce for the competitors of MTV's All Star Challenge on Thursday, June 3 in Los Angeles, Calif. In celebration of OG Mark Long's 50th birthday, cast members Trishelle Cantella, Mark Long, Syrus Yarbrough, Teck Holmes, Derrick Kosinski, Ruthie Alcaide, Beth Stolarczyk, Arissa Hill, Jon Brennan and more gathered at a bash presented by Girare Tech, Essentia Water and Reality Challenge Mania. Signature cocktails by Ghost Tequila and Plush Vodka were served and trash talk was kept to a minimum just long enough to properly toast the guest of honor.
Bonnie and Clyde and Basketball: We love a Beyoncé and Jay-Z sighting. The powerhouse pair were photographed sitting courtside at the New York Knicks game on June 5 looking fabulous as ever. It really does feel like the pre-pandemic world now that we're graced with a sighting of Bey and Jay back on the court.
Selling Out: Goldenvoice finally announced the long-awaited return of southern California's biggest bash in the desert, the Coachella Valley Arts and Music Festival, with new dates set for April 2022. While the lineup hasn't been announced yet (here's lookin' at you Frank Ocean) tickets reportedly sold out almost immediately. The people have spoken and are ready for their annual desert daze!
Baby News: Congratulations are in order for model Emily DiDonato and her husband, Kyle Peterson, who announced they're expecting their first child, a daughter, together. The Covey co-founder took to her social media to thank her followers for all the support and expressed her excitement to share this journey with us.
XOXO Gossip Girl: Gossip Girl (aka Kristen Bell) is spilling some tea about husband Dax Shepard and we're here to drink it all up. During the June 9 episode of the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Kristen talked about her biggest fan, former President Barack Obama. Kristen explained how Dax sent in a question to Obama for his podcast, which he answered with a major shout out to Kristen about how much the Obama fam loves The Good Place. Hilariously, this had nothing to do with the question Dax asked, which inspired a little bit of jealousy from the Armchair Expert himself. "When that happened Dax was like, 'Well, here we go again! My wife gets credit for everything,'" Kristen told Fallon. "He flipped the script. Whoops! But I was so flattered."
And We'll Never Be Royals: But we will be rocking out to Lorde's new single, "Solar Power!" The singer, who last released an album three years ago, shared in November that she had to delay the album as she mourned the loss of her beloved dog Pearl. It seems now she's found some light amid the darkness and is preparing to release her third studio album. "The album is a celebration of the natural world, an attempt at immortalizing the deep, transcendent feelings I have when I'm outdoors," Lorde shared in a letter to her fans. "In time of heartache, grief, deep love, or confusion, I look to the natural world for answers."
Speaking of Royals: Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II emerged once again just one day after honoring her late husband, Prince Philip, on what would've been his 100th birthday by planting a new rose named after him on June 10. The Queen—donning a bright and festive floral dress—met with world leaders, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President Joe Biden, at the G7 summit on June 11. She was later joined by Prince Charles and Camilla, as well as Prince William and Kate Middleton at the G7's Leaders Reception.