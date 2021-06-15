On The Scene: ICYMI, Here’s What’s Hot in Hollywood Right Now

Keeping up with the who, what, why, how and when of Hollywood seems nearly impossible. What should I be watching? Where should I be wasting? What beauty product do I need in my arsenal? The possibilities are endless. But don't freak out because we're here to help.

Reality Rushmore: It was a temporary truce for the competitors of MTV's All Star Challenge on Thursday​, June 3 in Los Angeles, Calif. In celebration of OG Mark Long's 50th birthday, cast members Trishelle Cantella, Mark Long, Syrus Yarbrough, Teck Holmes, Derrick Kosinski, Ruthie Alcaide, Beth Stolarczyk, Arissa Hill, Jon Brennan and more gathered at a bash presented by Girare Tech, Essentia Water and Reality Challenge Mania. Signature cocktails by Ghost Tequila and Plush Vodka were served and trash talk was kept to a minimum just long enough to properly toast the guest of honor.

Bonnie and Clyde and Basketball: We love a Beyoncé and Jay-Z sighting. The powerhouse pair were photographed sitting courtside at the New York Knicks game on June 5 looking fabulous as ever. It really does feel like the pre-pandemic world now that we're graced with a sighting of Bey and Jay back on the court.