CMT AwardsKanye & Irina KardashiansCeleb CouplesPhotosVideosNewsletters

The Uniquely Special Way Prince Philip Is Being Honored on His 100th Birthday

Two months after his death, Prince Philip is being remembered on what would have been a most special birthday. Read on for how he was uniquely honored for what would have been his 100th birthday.

By Samantha Schnurr Jun 10, 2021 1:18 PMTags
BirthdaysRoyalsQueen Elizabeth IICelebritiesPrince Philip
Watch: Prince Philip, Husband of Queen Elizabeth, Dies at Age 99

While he's no longer with his loved ones physically, Prince Philip's legacy continues to live on. 

Having died on April 9, the late Duke of Edinburgh passed away two months short of what would have been his 100th birthday. To commemorate the precious occasion, it was revealed in a June 10 Instagram post that the Royal Horticultural Society gifted patron Queen Elizabeth II a Duke of Edinburgh rose, named in Philip's honor, last week. Making matters more touching, the rose was planted in the East Terrace Garden at Windsor Castle, so it will remain nearby for the queen. 

But that's not all. A donation will also be made to his Award Living Legacy Fund for every Duke of Edinburgh rose sold.

"Today, we're taking a moment to acknowledge what would have been our Founder and Patron, HRH The Duke of Edinburgh's 100th birthday," the charity said on Instagram. "The Duke was committed and passionate about the DofE and leaves an incredible legacy, empowering young people with the confidence, skills and resilience to make a real difference to themselves and the world around. Thank you, your Royal Highness."

photos
Prince Philip's Life in Photos

Of course, his mourning family members also did not let the day pass without celebrating Philip's life. As a tweet from his son Prince Charles read, "Remembering The Duke of Edinburgh, on what would have been his 100th birthday."

STEVE PARSONS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Scott Disick's Thoughts on Kourtney & Travis Teased in Reunion Trailer

2

Kanye West & Irina Shayk Spotted for the First Time Since France Trip

3

Tanner Tolbert Slams Bachelor's "Train Wreck" Hosting Decisions

However, as royal fans have learned, Philip wasn't exactly thrilled about the idea of possibly reaching this day. Following news of his death, a piece published by The Telegraph in 2019 resurfaced, in which writer Gyles Brandreth recalled Philip telling him he had "no desire whatsoever" to live to 100.

"I can't imagine anything worse," the Duke of Edinburgh said during a 2000 interview, according to Brandreth. "Bits of me are falling off already."

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Kanye West & Irina Shayk Spotted for the First Time Since France Trip

2

Scott Disick's Thoughts on Kourtney & Travis Teased in Reunion Trailer

3

Tanner Tolbert Slams Bachelor's "Train Wreck" Hosting Decisions

4
Exclusive

How Kim Kardashian Feels About Kanye West & Irina Shayk Romance Rumors

5
Exclusive

Jennifer Garner’s Hope for Ben Affleck Amid His Romance With J.Lo