Inside Ben Affleck's Close Relationship With Jennifer Lopez's Mom Guadalupe—Including Their Trip to Vegas

All bets are off when it comes to predicting the next stage of Bennifer 2.0. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez continue to surprise fans with their renewed romance...and now, her mom's involved!
The actor was spotted on Wednesday, June 8, in the casino of Wynn Las Vegas with a surprising plus-one: None other than J.Lo's 75-year-old mom, Guadalupe Rodríguez! A video of the two chatting to people near the slot machines was posted by Page Six. The outlet said he and Jennifer's mother were surrounded by camerapeople and security guards and that the actor is directing a new project in the city.
Cards on the table, it's not as if the Oscar winner needs to do much to win over his girlfriend's mom. "Guadalupe loves Ben and is happy that he is back in Jennifer's life," a source close to the actor told E! News. "They enjoy gambling together and have done it in the past. Ben had the opportunity to work in Vegas this week and she came out."
Ben, 48, and J.Lo, 51, who were engaged for more than a year before calling it off in 2004, sparked reconciliation rumors in late April following her split from Alex Rodriguez. She and Ben have since then been spotted together in Montana—where he owns a house, Miami, where she has been living recently, and Los Angeles, where they both have homes.
And it looks like Jennifer's Cali digs are going to get more use. A source close to the singer told E! News at the time that Jennifer plans to leave her rental home in Miami and move to Southern California.
"She will be between L.A. and the Hamptons this summer, but L.A. will be her base. She is looking at schools for her kids in the fall," the source said, of the star's 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme. "She is excited about a fresh start and pursuing things with Ben. They will be at their L.A. home soon."
Last week, another source close to J.Lo told E! News that the singer is "crazy about Ben," adding, "He spoils her with love and is very witty and charming. He's a man's man, and she finds him so attractive and strong. She's in it for the long term and sees her future with him."