Hear Andrew Garfield Sing in Explosive tick, tick...BOOM! Teaser

Andrew Garfield wows in the teaser trailer for Lin-Manuel Miranda's Netflix feature directorial debut. Hear Garfield's pipes here!

By Samantha Bergeson Jun 10, 2021
MoviesBroadwayAndrew GarfieldNetflixLin-Manuel Miranda
Turn up the volume: Andrew Garfield is putting his pipes on display!

The Tony Award-winning actor flexes his musical muscles in tick, tick...BOOM!, the highly-anticipated Netflix feature directorial debut from Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda. According to the official synopsis, BOOM follows a promising young theater composer Jon (Garfield) who is "waiting tables at a New York City diner in 1990 while writing what he hopes will be the next great American musical."

The film showcases the pressures of performing, Jon's relationship troubles with girlfriend Susan (Alexandra Shipp) and pal Michael (Robin de Jesus), who is compromising his artistic dreams for financial security. Tick, tick...BOOM takes place while the musical theater community is "being ravaged by the AIDS epidemic"; as the press statement teases, "With the clock ticking, Jon is at a crossroads and faces the question everyone must reckon with: What are we meant to do with the time we have?." 

The film is an adaptation of the autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, the genius behind Rent.

And in the tense teaser trailer, Garfield as Jon muses that he has been hearing the sound of a clock ticking, "like a time bomb." 

"The fuse has been lit, the clock counts down the seconds," Garfield stresses. "The flame gets closer and closer and closer until all at once, everything explodes."

The ensemble cast is rounded out by MJ RodriguezBradley WhitfordJudith Light and Vanessa HudgensTick, tick...BOOM is written by Tony Award winner Steven Levenson, and produced by Miranda, Brian Grazer and Ron Howard for Imagine Entertainment and Julie Oh

Watch the captivating trailer above! 

Tick, tick...BOOM premieres on Netflix and in select theaters in fall 2021.

