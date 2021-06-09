Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin Show PDA as They Celebrate Her 20th Birthday

Watch : Amelia Hamlin Brings Scott Disick With Her Everywhere...Literally

Just days before she is officially no longer a teenager, Amelia Hamlin stepped out for an early birthday celebration dinner with her boyfriend Scott Disick.

The 38-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and his 19-year-old girlfriend were photographed holding hands at the restaurant Nobu in Malibu, Calif. on Tuesday, June 8, where they dined together with friends five days before her 20th birthday. Amelia wore a pink, yellow and white striped halter top paired with white pants and Scott wore a red printed sweatshirt and a puffy vest paired with camo pants.

Later that night, Amelia posted on her Instagram Story a selfie video that read, "Today my best friends and ppl I love the most surprised me with an early birthday and it was a dream come true."

The pair's outing comes two days after the father of three shared a very naughty photo of his girlfriend on his Instagram Story.

Scott and Amelia, the youngest of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna and fellow actor Harry Hamlin's two daughters, sparked romance rumors last November and went public with their relationship on Instagram in February.