Elizabeth Olsen Is Married! Revisit Her and Robbie Arnett’s Love Story

After four years together, Elizabeth Olsen and Robbie Arnett are officially married! From the moment they first sparked romance rumor to getting engaged, relive their love story.

Elizabeth Olsen is officially off the market!

The WandaVision actress recently revealed that she married her longtime love, Robbie Arnett. While the 32-year-old star didn't share any other details about their nuptials—like exactly when she and the musician got hitched or if her twin sisters, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, attended the ceremony, she did confirm her relationship milestone.

On Tuesday, June 8, Elizabeth spoke to Kaley Cuoco for Variety's Actors on Actors series, in which she casually referred to the indie-pop singer as her "husband."

"I'm in a bathroom," the Marvel actress shared of her video setup. "I've been in the U.K. for seven months, and I got back two days ago, and my neighbor is doing so much construction to their backyard. I can still hear it and I'm in the furthest bathroom."

Elizabeth then realized that Robbie placed a special decoration in her background.

"I also just noticed that my husband put Little Miss Magic. You know, the Little Miss books?" she gushed. "They're these classic books but 'magic' because of WandaVision because he's such a f--king cutie!"

The couple first fueled romance rumors in early 2017 and proved their relationship was still going strong after getting engaged in mid-2019. Fast forward to 2021, and the duo sealed the deal with their wedding!

Take a look back at Elizabeth and Robbie's love story in our gallery below.

Team GT/GC Images
Romantic Stroll

Elizabeth and Robbie seemingly confirm they're dating after being spotted on a romantic stroll in New York City in March 2017.

Jacopo Raule/GC Images
Style Statements

Four months into their romance, the actress and musician walk hand-in-hand at the Christian Dior runway show during Paris Fashion Week in July 2017.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Gersh
Red Carpet Official

The couple makes their first public appearance together at the Gersh Emmy Party in September 2017.

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for W Magazine
Strike a Pose

The Wind River star and indie-pop singer attend W Magazine's Celebration of its "Best Performances" Portfolio and the Golden Globes in January 2018.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images
All Smiles

In October 2017, the duo smile from ear to ear as they attend The Rape Foundation's Annual Brunch in Beverly Hills, Calif.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Rosetta Getty
Little Italy

In July 2018, the pair puts their love on display while in Italy. They attend Rosetta Getty's third annual Tuscany weekend at Villa Cetinale.

Instagram
The Couple That Votes Together

After hitting the polls during the 2018 mid-terms, the pair showed off their "I Voted" stickers.

 

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images
Twinning

Elizabeth and Robbie enjoy an afternoon outing together in August 2019. Making their out and about even cuter? They seemingly twinned in matching outfits. 

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images
Home Run

The couple cheers on the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium in August 2019.

BACKGRID
Lunch Break

The couple keeps it low-key as they step out to pick up some lunch in April 2020.

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images
Mr. & Mrs.

In 2021, Elizabeth reveals she and Robbie tied the knot after four years together!

