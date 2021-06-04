Mercedes "MJ" Javid Reveals Where Things Stand Between Tommy & Reza Today

Watch : Mercedes "MJ" Javid Trying to Bring Tommy & Reza Together

Calling a truce.

Shahs of Sunset star Mercedes "MJ" Javid gushed on E! News' Daily Pop today that she has mended the relationship between co-star Reza Farahan and her husband Tommy Freight. In the June 4 episode, MJ explained to co-hosts Justin Sylvester and Lilliana Vazquez that it was at first a rocky start in repairing things.

"In the beginning it was hard because I just led by my own emotions," MJ opened up. "I wanted to talk to Reza and I reached out and we had this incredible connection. We felt amazing about it. And then I realized I completely isolated Tommy."

Reza previously filed for a restraining order against MJ's husband amidst their ongoing feud. The Shahs star alleged Tommy vandalized his and Adam Neely's home in May 2019 amongst other claims of threatening messages. By 2021, MJ and Reza decided to move forward with their decades-long friendship, but Tommy wasn't too pleased.