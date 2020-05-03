EXCLUSIVE!

Lil Dicky Talks Wearing a ''Man Thong,'' Acting with Kourtney Kardashian and More

by Derek Scancarelli | Sun., May. 3, 2020 10:39 AM

While shooting his hit FXX series Dave, Lil Dicky had to take elaborate efforts to protect his privates from public view.

In the series, Dave Burd plays a quasi-version of himself, Dave, who is on the rise to stardom as Lil Dicky the rapper. Throughout the series, Burd peppered in hilariously uncomfortable sex scenes and vivid detail about his complicated relationship with his real-life genitalia. In a wide-ranging interview with Pop of the Morning's Victor Cruz, Burd explained what it was like stripping down on set.

"It's a bit weird," Burd said. "In between takes you'll walk to get a coffee and I have to wear like a man thong, a man-colored thong that then gets CGI'd out. And all the people are able to see my back acne. This thing, it's like, your genitals are put in this pouch that can sometimes begin to slightly..."

"Oh my god," Cruz interrupted. "There's a little overflow sometimes!?"

"There's like a little bit of overflow," Burd explained. "But more like the way it sticks to your skin, it's hard to explain unless you see this f--king thing. It's fixed to your body and sometimes it starts to not stick a little bit and you're just panicking, because the last thing I want is actual footage of my penis in the archive."

Burd also discussed what it was like working with some of Hollywood's biggest names, including his character's run-in with Kourtney Kardashian at one of Justin Bieber's house parties.

"She's like the nicest," Burd said about the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. "That whole family, everyone I've met is, like, super nice. I think she was really excited to do something that wasn't just like camera following reality, she was acting. It was a cool and different type of vibe for her. I couldn't tell you enough nice things about her. I think she really enjoyed it."

Lil Dicky, Dave Burd, Dave

FXX

As for Justin Bieber, the singer did make a cameo on Dave—and Lil Dicky did appear on Bieber's 2020 album Changes—but there is no confirmation that Bieber will be featured on Dicky's new album. However, that doesn't mean it's impossible.

"He's not on the next one yet, but 'never say never' as Justin would say," Burd said. "I think I'm like three quarters of the way done. It's kind of like the show in the sense where it's a lot of different types of songs, where the show is a lot of different types of episodes and vibes. Some songs are really funny and absurd, some songs I'm trying to rap really well and some songs are emotional and serious."

To get your fix on Justin, Kourtney and Dicky, binge season one of Dave on FXX or Hulu now.

