Here's What Went Down On the Set of The Break-Up

You gotta admire the chutzpah.

Because in 2005, when Jennifer Aniston was navigating what may have been the most widely dissected split of all time, the hysteria surrounding her divorce from Brad Pitt perhaps only rivaled by Princess Diana and Prince Charles' split, Vince Vaughn sent over a script for a film he'd been working on called The Break-Up.

When developing the screenplay for the dramedy about a couple navigating the end of their relationship and subsequent custody battle over their prized Chicago condo, "she was the only actor that I had in mind," Vaughn explained to reporters ahead of the movie's June 2, 2006, release, "because she's so good with comedy and she's also a very good actor and she has a quality to her that just, inherently she's very likable, there's a warmth to Jennifer. These characters are both very flawed, so it's important to have that."



Which, sure, Aniston had just spent a decade showing people what a great friend she was. And public affection for her had certainly never been higher. But, also, The Break-Up?!?