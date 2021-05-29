FriendsKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Vanessa Hudgens Meets Ashley Tisdale's Daughter Jupiter: See the Heartwarming Photos

Vanessa Hudgens finally got to meet her bestie Ashley Tisdale's baby girl Jupiter. See pics of the beautiful moment and check out the actress' best BFF moments over the years.

By Corinne Heller May 29, 2021 8:40 PMTags
BabiesVanessa HudgensHigh School MusicalAshley TisdaleNostalgia
Watch: Ashley Tisdale Gives Birth, Names Daughter After Planet

There are few things more pure than the sheer existence of Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale's close friendship.

And one of them is the moment the latter introduced her former High School Musical co-star to her and husband Christopher French's 2-month-old daughter, Jupiter Iris French. On Friday, May 28, the proud first-time mom posted two photos of the heartwarming moment showing Vanessa sitting on a couch and holding the baby girl on her Instagram Story.

"Juju & Aunt Nessa," wrote Ashley, 35. "Literally Jupiter opened her arms like hold me the minute she met Ness. It warmed my heart."

Vanessa, 32, posted one of the pics on her own Instagram Story, writing, "I melt over this angel."

Ashley, the first major High School Musical alum to become a parent, and Vanessa are longtime besties and among the only former co-stars from the hit franchise to regularly keep in touch. In March, three weeks before giving birth to Jupiter, Ashley shared on social media a photo of her BFF hugging her baby bump.

photos
High School Musical Cast: Where Are They Now?

The actress' friendship began even before they co-starred in the first High School Musical film, which debuted on the Disney Channel in 2006. "We actually worked together a year before in a Sears commercial," Ashley told Us Weekly in 2019, "and from that day on we were super close."

In addition to appearing with Ashley in all three High School Musical movies, Vanessa also guest starred on the Disney Channel series The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, of which her bestie was a cast member.

"We just have a connection and she's so awesome and one of my best friends," Ashley told Us Weekly. "What I love about her is that she's so talented, and I think what we share is that we're really grounded people and I think that that's important, especially with what we do, is to stay grounded."

Check out photos of the actress' cutest BFF moments:

Instagram / Ashley Tisdale
2021: Vanessa Meets Ashley's Baby

In May 2021, Ashley shares heartwarming photos of her 2-month-old daughter Jupiter meeting her "Aunt Nessa."

Instagram / Ashley Tisdale
2021: Aunt Nessa!

"I melt over this angel," Vanessa writes on her Instagram Story.

Instagram / Ashley Tisdale
2021: Ashley Is Almost Due

"It's taken 9 months but safely we got a picture before my girl left again. Love you @vanessahudgens," Ashley writes on Instagram, three weeks before she gave birth to her first child, daughter Jupiter Iris French.

Instagram / Ashley Tisdale
2019: Bridesmaid BFFs

The two serve as bridesmaids at their friend Kimberly Daugherty's wedding. She and Vanessa were also Ashley's bridesmaids at her 2014 wedding.

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images
2017: Basketball BFFs

The two attend an NBA game between the Detroit Pistons and the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

YouTube / Ashley Tisdale
2017: Singing BFFs

Accompanied by Ashley's husband Christopher French on guitar, the besties perform a YouTube cover of Elle King's "Ex's & Oh's."

Jerod Harris/Getty Images
2016: Looking Chic Together

The two attend the Cloud Forest Institute's evening with high-altitude mountaineer Ed Viesturs at Writer's Boot Camp in Santa Monica, Calif.

Instagram / Jason Williams
2015: High School Musical Halloween Party

Ashley and Vanessa join several other co-stars at a Halloween party.

Instagram / Ashley Tisdale
2014: High School Musical Mini-Reunion

Ashley and Vanessa reunite with High School Musical co-star Monique Coleman and Corbin Bleu and director Kenny Ortega for a group dinner with a fan who won a contest.

Instagram / Kimberly Daughtrey
2014: Ashley's Bachelorette Party

Actress Kimberly Daugherty shares this group pic from Ashley's bachelorette bash in May 2014. She married Christopher French in September 2014. Kimberly and Vanessa were both among the bridesmaids.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images
2013: Spring Breakers Premiere

Ashley joins Vanessa at the premiere of her movie Spring Breakers.

Instagram / Vanessa Hudgens
2013: Memorial Day Reunion

Vanessa shares this Instagram photo of her and her bestie over Memorial Day Weekend.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
2011: Oscars Party

The two attend the 19th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards viewing party.

Coleman-Rayner
2011: Tatted BFFs

The two get tattoos together at New York artist Bang Bang's parlor, East Side Ink.

Michael Buckner/Getty Images
2009: Partying BFFs

The two attend the LG Rumorous Night event at the Andaz Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif.

Jeff Vespa/WireImage
2007: Hairspray Premiere

The two attend the premiere of Hairspray, which stars their High School Musical co-star and Vanessa's then-boyfriend, Zac Efron.

Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images
2006: High School Musical Gala

The two attend the DVD launch gala for High School Musical at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, Calif.

Eric Neitzel/WireImage
2005: Babies

The two attend a High School Musical promotional breakfast event.

Trending Stories

1

A Look at the Surprising Aftermath of Bill and Melinda Gates' Divorce

2

Miles Teller Speaks Out About Being Attacked During Hawaii Vacation

3

Scott Peterson Won't Face New Death Sentence for Killing of Wife & Son

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

A Look at the Surprising Aftermath of Bill and Melinda Gates' Divorce

2

Miles Teller Speaks Out About Being Attacked During Hawaii Vacation

3

Scott Peterson Won't Face New Death Sentence for Killing of Wife & Son

4

Why Paul Rudd & Cole Sprouse Were Missing From Friends Reunion

5

Sophie Turner's New Bangs Will Inspire Your Next Hair Transformation