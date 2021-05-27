You Need to See the Dolce & Gabbana Dress Natalia Bryant Wore to Her Second Prom

Watch : Natalia Bryant's Prom Happened On Same Day As Kobe's Induction

Why have one prom dress, when you can have two?

Natalia Bryant, the 18-year-old daughter of Vanessa Bryant and the late basketball icon Kobe Bryant, took to Instagram on May 27 to share footage of herself sporting her second prom dress of the season. In the video, which she captioned "promx2," the high school senior rocked her dress of choice: a floral, mid-length Dolce & Gabbana gown with black straps. She paired the stylish outfit with a red lip and sleek, straight hair.

Stars applauded the teen's cute look in the comments section. Ciara wrote, "Yassss Nani Boo! So pretty." Kyle Richards commented, "Gorgeous." Storm Reid simply added a heart-eyes emoji to show her approval.

Natalia debuted her first prom dress on social media earlier this month. She wore a strapless pink gown for the May 15 occasion, which just so happened to conflict with her father's posthumous induction into the NBA Hall of Fame. Kobe died in a helicopter crash alongside Natalia's 13-year-old sister Gianna Bryant in January 2020.

While Natalia did attend some events for Kobe's induction earlier in the week, she flew back to Los Angeles for her high school prom.