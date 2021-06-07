The Bachelorette Rewind: See What Ashley Hebert's Season Looked Like 10 Years Ago

The seasons may change, but the question remains the same: Will you accept this rose?

Ten years ago, Ashley Hebert appeared on the seventh season of The Bachelorette and searched for her happily ever after.

Millions of viewers watched the then-dental student fall in love with J.P. Rosenbaum and accept his proposal in a summer finale straight out of a fairytale.

While the couple would go their separate ways in October 2020 after eight years of marriage, the pair remains on good terms and focused on co-parenting their two kids Fordham, 6, and Essex, 4. And yes, fans will never forget their televised wedding that reminded everyone that this unpredictable show can create some pretty amazing relationships.

"I'm grateful because I fell in love and had two beautiful, smart, sweet and loving children as a result of appearing on this show," J.P. exclusively told E! News. "To say that it changed my life is the understatement of the century!"