Ariana GrandeMTV AwardsMiss UniverseKardashiansBachelor NationPhotosVideosNewsletters

Meet the Men and the Box Who Will Woo Katie Thurston on The Bachelorette

That's right, a box. Twenty-nine men and one box are trying to win the heart of Katie Thurston this season on The Bachelorette, according to ABC.

By Lauren Piester May 18, 2021 4:00 AMTags
TVReality TVThe BacheloretteCelebritiesEntertainmentBachelor Nation
Watch: "Bachelor" Star Katie Thurston Stands Up to Body Shamers

As if we weren't already tired enough, ABC is out here playing games with us.

The network just revealed the names, faces, ages, occupations and hometowns of the men vying for the heart of Katie Thurston, the newest star of The Bachelorette, and something is...amiss. There are 29 men and one mysterious box, for some reason. Instead of "Garrett, 29, a software marketing manager from Salinas, CA," we get, "??????, ??, in a box from ??????."

You wanna know our first guess about what's in the box? A vibrator. Not only would that go right along with Katie's now iconic limo entrance from the last season of The Bachelor, but it would also provide a genius twist. Katie could pick a man, or she could just pick a vibrator. You don't have to worry about a vibrator cheating, or breaking up with you, or saying or doing anything that could be considered racist! 

We're guessing that's not what's happening here, but wouldn't it be fun if it were?

Anyway, let's look at some dudes. 

photos
Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2021 Guide

There are 29 of them, and they range in ages from 25 to 36. There are two Andrews and two Connors, though one Connor spells it like "Conor." There's a Brandon and a Brendan, and three men who have the word "software" in their job description. One man is a dancer, one man sells zippers (maybe, if we're reading that right) and one is a "surgical skin salesman." 

We're totally sure that surgical skin sales are on the up and up, but we also can't help but worry that Jeff could also be a creative and entrepreneurial serial killer. 

All our best to Katie! Scroll down to meet all of the guys, and the box, we guess. 

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Aaron

26, an insurance agent from San Diego, CA.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Andrew M.

31, a deputy district attorney from Newport Beach, CA.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Andrew S.

26, a pro football player from Vienna, Austria.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Austin

25, a real estate investor from Mission Viejo, CA.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Brandon

26, an auto parts manager from Queens, NY.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Brendan

26, a firefighter trainee from Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Christian

26, a real estate agent from Boston, MA.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Cody

27, a zipper sales manager from San Diego, CA.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Connor B.

29, a math teacher from Nashville, TN.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Conor C.

28, a former baseball player from Costa Mesa, CA.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
David

27, a technical product specialist from Nashville, TN.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Gabriel

35, an entrepreneur from Charlotte, NC.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Garrett

29, a software marketing manager from Salinas, CA.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Greg

27, a marketing sales rep from Edison, NJ.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Hunter

34, a software strategist from Houston, TX.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Jeff

31, a surgical skin salesman from Jersey City, NJ.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
John

27, a bartender from Pacific Beach, CA.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Josh

25, an IT consultant from Miami, FL.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Justin

26, an investment sales consultant from Baltimore, MD.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Karl

34, a motivational speaker from Miami, FL.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Kyle

26, a technical recruiter from Fort Lauderdale, FL.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Landon

25, a basketball coach from Dallas, TX.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Marty

25, a dancer from Reno, NV.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Michael

36, a business owner from Akron, OH.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Mike

31, a gym owner from San Diego, CA.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Marcus

30, a real estate broker from Portland, OR.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Quartney

26, a nutrition entrepreneur from Dallas, TX.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Thomas

28, a real estate broker from Poway, CA.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Tre

26, a software engineer from Covington, GA.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Weird Box

?????

Trending Stories

1

Nick Jonas Breaks His Silence After Suffering Bike Accident Injuries

2
Exclusive

All the Details on Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez's "Emotional" Wedding

3
Breaking

Ariana Grande Marries Dalton Gomez in Private Wedding Ceremony

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, June 7 at 8 p.m. on ABC. 

Trending Stories

1

Nick Jonas Breaks His Silence After Suffering Bike Accident Injuries

2
Exclusive

All the Details on Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez's "Emotional" Wedding

3
Breaking

Ariana Grande Marries Dalton Gomez in Private Wedding Ceremony

4
Breaking

Justin Hartley Privately Marries Sofia Pernas

5

Joshua Jackson Is a Sinister Surgeon in New Dr. Death Trailer