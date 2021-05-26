Amelia Hamlin Just Declared Her Love for Scott Disick in a Major Way

Watch : Amelia Hamlin Brings Scott Disick With Her Everywhere...Literally

On her man's 38th birthday, Amelia Hamlin has Scott Disick very much on her mind.

In honor of the special occasion, the 19-year-old daughter of Real Housewives star Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin took to Instagram with a special message for the reality star she's been dating for about six months.

"Happy birthday my love. you light up my life, and make my world better," she wrote to the father of three with ex Kourtney Kardashian. "I can't imagine what i would do without you."

She continued to gush over Scott, writing, "Thank you for being you. the most caring, loving, special person on this planet. i'm so lucky. i'm so blessed to have met you."

To conclude her birthday tribute—which includes the first photos of Scott she's posted on her Instagram profile—Amelia dropped the L-word. "I love you," she wrote. The teenage fashionista also shared an array of photos of their time spent together, including in a car, on a boat, on a plane and seemingly holding hands in bed.