Amelia Hamlin Found a Way to Bring Scott Disick With Her Everywhere

Watch : Scott Disick & Amelia Hamlin Are Getting Serious!

New phone, who...Disick?

Amelia Hamlin has found a humorous way of keeping her boyfriend Scott Disick within arm's reach. On Tuesday, May 4, the 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's 19-year-old girlfriend posted a mirror selfie on her Instagram Story that shows the back of her iPhone bearing a large sticker of "Lord Disick" with a crown emoji, which are sold online.

In 2017, after dating Scott for a few months, Sofia Richie, then also 19 years old, was photographed in public carrying an iPhone with its own Scott Disick decoration. The case had an image of Scott wearing a suit and holding a phone to his ear, as well as the words "Lord Disick bitch." At the time, they were also sold online. Sofia, now 22, and Scott broke up last year.

Amelia, daughter of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, has also used jewelry to pay tribute to her boyfriend. Last month, she debuted a bracelet bearing the name "Scott," made by Bachelor Nation alum Corinne Olympios' business Aura Sugar Co.