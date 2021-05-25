Watch Briana DeJesus' Fiancé Javi Gonzalez Make His Debut on Teen Mom

Watch : "Teen Mom OG" Stars Give Updates on Their Men

Teen Mom has a new star.

Before Briana DeJesus announced her engagement to boyfriend and tattoo artist Javi Gonzalez, there was a time when she said it was "a struggle" for her to "introduce him to my world."

In a new teaser clip for the MTV series, which dropped on Tuesday, May 25, the reality TV personality opens up about her new romance, sharing, "These last few months, I've been hanging out with a guy named Javi off-camera. And now I'm finally ready to talk about him."

"This guy, this person...he's cool," Briana reveals. "We're friends, we hang out. It's nothing serious. I guess we're just taking it how it goes. He may look a little rough around the edges because he has tattoos, but he's a good guy."

Although the Teen Mom star admits they're both "still trying to figure this relationship out," she explains it's serious enough that Javi has already met her two daughters: Nova Star DeJesus, 9, who she shares with Devoin Austin, and Stella Star DeJesus, 3, who she shares with Luis Hernandez.