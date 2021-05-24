Lamar Odom Shares the Real Reason He's Not on Speaking Terms With Khloe Kardashian

Lamar Odom continues to take responsibility for his split from Khloe Kardashian.
In a Monday, May 24 appearance on SiriusXM's Radio Andy, the NBA star admitted his relationship with Khloe and the Kardashian-Jenner family is still on ice nearly eight years after she first filed for divorce.
"Where do you and my girl, Khloe, stand these days, Lamar? Are you two in touch at all?" host Andy Cohen pondered. "She was such a presence there during some of your hardest times."
Lamar acknowledged the Good American founder's positive impact on his well-being, but noted, "Unfortunately, you know, due to my behavior and some bad decisions, we don't really talk any longer. I miss their family tremendously."
Khloe and Lamar tied the knot in 2009 after meeting just weeks prior. E!'s Khloe and Lamar documented the later years of their marriage before she filed for divorce in December 2013.
Two years later, Khloe and her family rushed to Lamar's aid when he endured a near-fatal overdose. The traumatizing experience brought the former couple close together once again, but Khloe moved forward with the divorce, which was finalized in 2016.
Looking back at the years Lamar spent being close to the Kardashian-Jenners, the retired athlete told Andy he yearns for the support he once felt.
"Of course, anyone's always gonna miss love," the 41-year-old explained. "That's genuine. You know, the personalities, just spending time with them, it was one of the best times in my adult life."
And despite the turbulent end to their relationship, Lamar said he looks forward to mending fences one day.
"We have to live with the decisions that we make and then, hopefully in time," he explained, "people heal and [will] be able to forgive me.
In 2019 when Lamar got engaged to Sabrina Parr, who he has since split from, a source told E! News Khloe will always want the best for her ex.
As the insider explained at the time, "She has always had hope that he would find his way and live a long and healthy life. She's happy for him if he has found happiness again. The chapter of her life that she shared with Lamar is closed and she has moved on. She harbors no ill will or jealousy."