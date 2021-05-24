Lamar Odom Shares the Real Reason He's Not on Speaking Terms With Khloe Kardashian

Watch : Lamar Odom Slams "Kardashian Curse" Rumor

Lamar Odom continues to take responsibility for his split from Khloe Kardashian.

In a Monday, May 24 appearance on SiriusXM's Radio Andy, the NBA star admitted his relationship with Khloe and the Kardashian-Jenner family is still on ice nearly eight years after she first filed for divorce.

"Where do you and my girl, Khloe, stand these days, Lamar? Are you two in touch at all?" host Andy Cohen pondered. "She was such a presence there during some of your hardest times."

Lamar acknowledged the Good American founder's positive impact on his well-being, but noted, "Unfortunately, you know, due to my behavior and some bad decisions, we don't really talk any longer. I miss their family tremendously."

Khloe and Lamar tied the knot in 2009 after meeting just weeks prior. E!'s Khloe and Lamar documented the later years of their marriage before she filed for divorce in December 2013.