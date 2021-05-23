Doja Cat Explains How Her "Beautiful" Collaboration With The Weeknd Came to Be

Doja Cat just won her very first Billboard Music Award.
The 25-year-old superstar found out she was named Top R&B Female Artist while walking the red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on May 23. And needless to say, she was pretty excited.
"Wow! It's heavy," she said after Tanya Rad presented her with the trophy. "That's great. It's amazing."
Doja Cat is nominated in four other categories, including Top New Artist, Top R&B Artist, Top R&B Album for Hot Pink and Top R&B Song for "Say So." And later this evening, she'll be taking the stage to perform her song "Kiss Me More" with SZA.
"I'm extremely excited," she told E! News. "It's one of the most exciting moments of my career. Also, just 'cause I don't have to perform 'Say So' for the first time I think ever. So, that's great."
Doja Cat has been teaming up with several artists, including Ariana Grande for "34+35" and Saweetie for "Best Friend."
"I feel like this has been the year of remixes and collabs, which is kind of interesting," she said. "I don't know what's in the water. But yeah, it's really cool to be able to work with so many really talented, amazing, beautiful women."
She also worked with The Weeknd, who is nominated for 16 Billboard Music Awards, for their second single together titled "You Right," which is set to appear on her new album Planet Her. So, how did the collab come to be?
"I made this song, and then I didn't think I was going to get anybody on it," Doja Cat, who also collaborated with The Weeknd for "In Your Eyes" explained. "I knew that I wanted The Weeknd on this album, but we didn't know what to do. And we played him one song and we thought it was the perfect song, but it ended up not working. Then he heard this other song, and it had already been finished with two verses but he was obsessed with it and that's kind of all I wanted was a very good reaction....It's a beautiful, beautiful song."
Speaking of Planet Her, the album is set to debut this summer. "The visual theme of it all is another planet," Doja Cat said. "We want to kind of take you to space, but it's not too different from what I've always been doing, which is kind of taking a lot of genres and sort of putting them in a pot and mixing them around and throwing them on an album. I feel like that's kind of my thing. So, it's the same vibe as that, but it's a lot more developed and a lot more evolved. I feel like I've gotten better at a lot of things, singing and rapping and what not. So, I'm excited for people to see that."
