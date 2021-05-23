Doja Cat Explains How Her "Beautiful" Collaboration With The Weeknd Came to Be

Watch : Doja Cat Wins Top R&B Female Artist on the Carpet at 2021 BBMAs

Doja Cat just won her very first Billboard Music Award.

The 25-year-old superstar found out she was named Top R&B Female Artist while walking the red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on May 23. And needless to say, she was pretty excited.

"Wow! It's heavy," she said after Tanya Rad presented her with the trophy. "That's great. It's amazing."

Doja Cat is nominated in four other categories, including Top New Artist, Top R&B Artist, Top R&B Album for Hot Pink and Top R&B Song for "Say So." And later this evening, she'll be taking the stage to perform her song "Kiss Me More" with SZA.

"I'm extremely excited," she told E! News. "It's one of the most exciting moments of my career. Also, just 'cause I don't have to perform 'Say So' for the first time I think ever. So, that's great."

Doja Cat has been teaming up with several artists, including Ariana Grande for "34+35" and Saweetie for "Best Friend."

"I feel like this has been the year of remixes and collabs, which is kind of interesting," she said. "I don't know what's in the water. But yeah, it's really cool to be able to work with so many really talented, amazing, beautiful women."