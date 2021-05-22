14 Car Must-Haves for Your Next Road Trip

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Are you ready to hit the open road this summer? We are!
Before you set out on your next adventure to visit a national park, coastal destination or monument, make sure your car is equipped with essentials that will keep you safe and comfortable. From sauce holders and seat cushions to organizers and cleaning essentials, we've rounded up 14 must-haves that will make your road trip more enjoyable and keep the kiddos from saying," Are we there yet?" 20 minutes into the drive.
See below for the car essentials on Amazon that will elevate your driving experience.
Saucemoto Dip Clip- 2-pack
As seen on Shark Tank, Saucemoto securely clips onto air vents of all shapes and sizes, so you don't have to sacrifice sauceless fries for a clean car.
Ticarve Cleaning Gel for Car Detailing
This viral putty helps you get in the crevasses of your cupholders or air vents to remove crumbs, dust and more. If your drink consoles haven't been cleaned in a while, this is your sign to give your car some TLC.
PALMOO Pu Leather Car Seat Back Organizer
This sleek organizer hooks onto the back of the front seats and includes eight separate compartments for easy access. Plus, your kiddo can stay entertained watching movies thanks to the built-in iPad holder.
BISSELL AeroSlim Lithium Ion Cordless Handheld Vacuum
With over 5,000 5-Star reviews on Amazon, this small but mighty vacuum will come in handy on your next road trip. Say goodbye to crumbs and dirt with 12 minutes of cordless cleaning power.
MoKo Car Sunglasses Box
Never lose your sunglasses or risk sitting on them again with this chic glasses holder that clips onto your visor. Plus, it has separate compartments for credit cards and coins!
2-in-1 Multifunctional 2 Cup Holder
Besides creating another spot for a beverage, this adjustable cup holder will expand to fit your extra large sodas or coffees, too!
Drop Stop - The Original Patented Car Seat Gap Filler- 2-Pack
As seen on Shark Tank, this genius seat gap filler will save you and your family bouts of frustration by stopping keys, credit cards and phones from getting stuck in the gap between your seats.
Dependable Direct Universal 12-Inch Interior Clip-On Panoramic Rearview Mirror
Say goodbye to blind spots with this clip-on panoramic rearview mirror! With over 1,800+ 5-Star reviews on Amazon, this car accessory must be good.
ComfiLife Gel Enhanced Seat Cushion
For longer driving shifts, you'll want this gel-enhanced seat cushion. This ergonomically designed seat cushion provides maximum support and will help relive tension in your back. Plus, it has 36,800+ 5-Star reviews on Amazon!
Lebogner Auto Steering Wheel Desk
This slim and lightweight desk easily clips to your steering wheel, so you can enjoy your meals in the car. Plus, you can also use this desk for your laptop if you need to catch up on work during your pit stop.
Car Essential Oil Diffuser
Just add a few drops of your favorite essential oil to this diffuser, that fits in your cupholder, to help the whole family find their zen. Plus, it offers a sturdy, leak-proof construction.
HOTOR Car Trash Can with Lid and Storage Pockets
Thanks to an adjustable strap, you can attach this waterproof and leakproof trash can on both front and back headrest as well as the center console. Plus, it's collapsible for easy storage when you don't need it.
2-in-1 Emergency Roadside Car Assistance with Premium First Aid Kit
Whether you're going on a road trip or not, this premium first aid and roadside assistance kit is a must! It includes a jump battery with heavy duty 8 gauge cables for truck, pickups, Jeeps or smaller car. Plus, a tire pressure gauge, reflective safety vest, wool gloves, screwdriver, poncho, and a mini kit with 32 emergency items that fits in your glove box.
AstroAI Mini Fridge AC/DC Portable Thermoelectric Cooler
This mini fridge includes two plugs that work for standard wall outlets and 12V cigarette lighters in vehicles. So, now you can keep sodas, water bottles and juice boxes cool while on the road. Plus, this fridge has 15,000+ 5-Star reviews.
Looking for more summer must-haves? Check out this summer's trendiest sips and the most exciting swimwear collabs.