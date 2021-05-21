Phoebe Dynevor Breaks Her Silence on Regé-Jean Page's Bridgerton Exit

Burning to hear Phoebe Dynevor's take on Regé-Jean Page's Bridgerton exit? Well, dear readers, you're in luck. The 26-year-old actress broke her silence on the 31-year-old actor's departure during the May 20 episode of the Variety Awards Circuit Podcast.
"I had a bit of a heads up, so I knew. But yeah, I guess it is a spanner," she said. "But again, the show centers around the Bridgertons and there are eight books. And I think maybe the fans of the books were more aware of that happening than the fans of the show. Because I think the fans of the books know that every episode is about a different sibling. And we're very much passing on the baton to the lovely Johnny [Bailey], who plays Anthony and that will be the main storyline of season two and the story arc of season two."
As Dynevor noted, the period drama is based on Julia Quinn's novels and each focuses on one of the eight Bridgerton siblings. The first book centers on Dynevor's character Daphne Bridgerton, who is just entering the social season in 19th century London, and her relationship with Page's character the Duke of Hastings Simon Basset. The second book, and therefore season, focuses on Anthony Bridgerton. And while Daphne, who is now happily married to Simon, will help her brother navigate the social season, there is less focus on her relationship with the duke.
Even though fans of the books may have seen Page's exit coming based on the novels' plots, it didn't make the news of his departure any easier when it was announced in April that he wouldn't be returning for season two.
"Obviously, it's sad to see [Page] go," Dynevor said, "but I'm looking forward to being reunited with my family."
Still, she'll always have fond memories of working with Page. "I remember shooting the last scene in episode one where Regé and I have, like, our first dance together," Dynevor recalled. "And I remember thinking, 'Wow, this feels kind of special.' There were, like, fireworks going off behind us and it was, like, really romantic music. It felt like a really special moment, but you never know if it's going to come out on camera and the audience is going to feel that buzz, too. It's hard to tell."
Viewers certainly did. The show became Netflix's biggest series ever. In fact, it's already been renewed through season four and there's a spinoff in the works. And as Page told Variety in April, he always knew his character's storyline would be a "one-season arc" and "then the Bridgerton family rolls on."
"I have nothing but excitement for Bridgerton continuing to steam train off and conquer the globe," he said at the time. "But there is also value in completing these arcs and sticking the landing."