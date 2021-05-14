Attention, Dear Readers: A Bridgerton Spinoff Is in the Works

Watch : Necessary Realness: "Bridgerton" Bombshells

We have exciting Bridgerton news to share, dear readers.

On Friday, May 14, Netflix revealed that a Bridgerton spinoff series is in the works. Per the streaming service's announcement, the new limited series will follow a young Queen Charlotte, who is played by Golda Rosheuvel in the original show, and unpack her origin story.

Queen Charlotte won't be the only character familiar to dedicated fans of the period drama. The spinoff will also follow younger versions of Bridgerton matriarch Violet and Lady Danbury, who are played by Ruth Gemmell and Adjoa Andoh respectively in the first season of the Netflix hit.

"All Hail The Queen! Thrilled to announce we're expanding the Bridgerton universe with a limited series that will tell Queen Charlotte's origin story," the streaming service shared on Twitter. "The series will also feature young Violet Bridgerton and young Lady Danbury."

What's even more exciting? Shonda Rhimes is leading the helm of this project as she's slated to write and executive produce. As fans of the show well know, Shonda previously executive produced Bridgerton alongside Chris Van Dusen, who created the show, Julie Anne Robinson and Betsy Beers.