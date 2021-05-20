Here's How Nick Jonas Feels About Letting His Future Kids Become Singers

Nick Jonas would "give it a beat" when it comes to his children's future.
While Nick and his wife Priyanka Chopra aren't parents yet, it seems the rocker has put some thought into whether or not he would let his kids enter the music industry. Nick and brothers Kevin and Joe skyrocketed to fame as child stars, and Nick exclusively reveals to E! News' Daily Pop co-host Justin Sylvester his thoughts on letting any of his own his kids do the same.
"If they want to be singers, I would tell them, 'Alright, let's give it a beat. Let's make sure you still want to do this in a couple years,'" Nick explained. His own parents were "so supportive" of his career at an early age.
His future kids may even also idolize the same pop diva Nick is a "Sucker" for. The 2021 Billboard Music Awards host revealed his favorite awards show performance ever was from the iconic Jenny From the Block singer.
"J.Lo was hosting and she did an opening number at this awards show," Nick remembered. "It was kind of a precursor to her Super Bowl performance and you just kind of watched it thinking, 'Alright, this is like another level of excellence that would be impossible for anyone to achieve, apart from Beyoncé, Shakira, just a very small group of performers.' It was so inspiring to watch."
Nick gushed over "badass" Lopez before admitting his scariest experience touring: "There was this one time we were in Spain doing this signing," Nick continued. "About 25,000, 30,000 people showed up. All hell broke loose. They broke the barriers, overtook the riot police and they started crashing the stage."
The Jonas Brothers are returning to the road in August 2021 for their Remember This tour. "It's very exciting that life is feeling like it's starting to get back to normal," Nick said. "Being in front of the fans again is going to be a dream come true."
Viewers can first watch Nick onscreen this Sunday, May 23 at the 2021 BBMAs on NBC.
Check out the sweet video above to find out whether Nick would let his own kids be touring musicians, plus an adorable "old school" video of the JoBros!