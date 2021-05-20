Floribama Shore's Nilsa Prowant Gives Birth to First Baby

Watch : Little Mix's Perrie Edwards Is Pregnant!

There's a new little one on the shore.

Floribama Shore's Nilsa Prowant welcomed her first baby, a boy, with boyfriend Gus Gazda on Thursday, May 20. The couple named their newborn son Gray.

"31 hours of labor to get you here and I would do it all over again just for you," she wrote on Instagram. "Gray Allen Gazda came into this world on May 20, 2021 at 1:56 AM. 7lbs 14oz 19 and 1/2 inches long. He is completely perfect in every single possible way. We are so blessed!"

She added, "this is everything I have always wanted, a family of my own with the man of my dreams."

Nilsa, 26, first announced she was expecting a little one last December, with an Instagram post featuring Gus cradling her baby bump. She captioned the pic, which also featured a sign announcing the baby was due in May 2021, "Even in the darkest of times the Lord still shines his light. Our greatest adventure is about to begin."