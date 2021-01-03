Floribama Shore Stars Nilsa Prowant and Gus Gazda Are Engaged

Ringing in the New Year... with a new ring!

That's exactly how Floribama Shore star Nilsa Prowant kicked off 2021. The reality TV personality, who is pregnant and expecting her first child with Gus Gazda, revealed they are engaged!

"On cloud nine," Nilsa began her post on Saturday, Jan. 2. "The love of my life asked me to spend forever with him tonight on my 27th birthday. Today has been more than I could have ever imagined. I can't believe I get to marry my best friend and bring our son Gray into this world soon."

"Gus," she continued, "you've picked up the broken pieces of my heart and put them back together one by one. You never cease to amaze me. I can always count on you! You are kind, caring, strong, and you love me so good. I know with you by my side I can get through anything."