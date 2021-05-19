How Morgan Stewart and Jordan McGraw Keep the Romance Alive With Baby Row

Morgan Stewart and Jordan McGraw aren't slowing down anytime soon.
The new parents welcomed baby Row on Feb. 17, 2021, and both Stewart and McGraw have their hands full juggling parenthood, married life and work. The duo discussed how they keep the romance alive through it all on Dr. Phil's podcast Phil in the Blanks. Sounds like an interesting topic for a father-in-law to hear about!
While McGraw swears he's the more romantic partner, Stewart added that they're both "equally thoughtful"—she even threw McGraw a surprise birthday party! "He's probably more romantic but I'm thoughtful," Stewart summed up. However, McGraw did surprise her with that swoon-worthy baby shower!
The couple tied the knot in December 2020, and Stewart is intent on keeping their newlywed status for as long as possible, even with baby Row by their side. "I think we were excited and definitely like, 'How is this going to affect our dynamic and our life?'" Stewart revealed about learning she was pregnant. "Like, we have our life and we have a baby. Most people with new babies can't separate the two but we've done a good job I think for the most part."
Of course the couple had some practice parenting their dog Dinger. "He has more energy than three babies," McGraw joked, while Stewart quipped Dinger "might be cuter than a baby" in general.
"Not our baby but every other baby," McGraw laughed.
Even though Dinger is "pretty uninterested" in Row, the family of four was fated to be together. McGraw and Stewart dated 11 years ago and only reconnected in 2020. "It just felt like there was no lapse in that feeling of I guess, just being comfortable around each other. There was no restart," McGraw gushed. "It was just kind of like, 'Oh hey, there you are.'"
"This is the person I could have a child with," Stewart swooned. "He would always be there."
Musician McGraw even remembered that he had a tour milestone while dating Stewart for the second time: "For the first time on tour, it was feeling like I want to get back home," McGraw explained.
Both Stewart and McGraw are getting back to work soon, with McGraw going on tour once more with the Jonas Brothers and Stewart resuming her roles on Daily Pop and Nightly Pop.
"I think it's going to be our first sort of test of how we ebb and flow through that," Stewart stated. "I think I'm at the point in my life where I still need something to do, like I couldn't just spend my own day being a mom—not like there's anything wrong with that. I just think for me it's not fulfilling enough. Maybe if we have another baby I'll need to reevaluate but right now I like it."
McGraw also will be commuting back and forth while on tour. "We're just going to make a real deliberate effort to see each other more than is probably reasonable," he promised, citing Kevin Jonas as a parenting role model. Baby Row also will be rocking out backstage! "We'll get her some big giant headphones to come watch," McGraw joked.
Yet it's Stewart and McGraw's shared work ethic that cemented their romance. "We both like that the other person has something to do and a passion, and it's not just like one's waiting on the other person," Stewart explained. "We both have things to fulfill our day and we both want to pursue things and I think that's important because we're both additive in our own way to the relationship. It's not like I'm on his schedule or he's not on my schedule."
"Well now we're both on Row's schedule!" McGraw smiled.
Amen to that!