Meet the New Shows Coming Soon to a TV Near You

TV, just like nature, is healing.

Networks are currently in the midst of announcing their line-ups for the next TV season, which means that things are truly beginning to go back to normal after a weird and uncertain year. We've got reboots, we've got adaptations of foreign formats, we've got shows that sound suspiciously similar to other shows. It is as it always has been, and it feels good.

Then again, this list of shows also feels a little new, with lots of new faces, lots of diversity and a few well-deserved leading roles for some beloved stars (hello, Nicole Byer comedy on NBC!). It's a promising start to the 2021-2022 season, and there are still more to come!

The CW and CBS have yet to announce their new fall and spring series, though The CW has offered a taste of what we might be getting. They ordered a reboot of the sci-fi series The 4400, and will announce whether or not the Powerpuff Girls series will move forward.