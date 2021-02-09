A Live-Action Powerpuff Girls Show Is Coming to The CW

A live-action Powerpuff Girls pilot is on its way to The CW.
The network has ordered a pilot that follows the formerly pint-sized superheroes as three "disillusioned twentysomethings who resent having lost their childhood to crime fighting." They have to decide if they will reunite now that the world needs them more than ever.
The original cartoon ran from 1998 to 2005 on Cartoon Network, and a reboot ran from 2016 to 2019. However, this new show will be the first official live-action outing for Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup, and of course it comes from executive producers Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and David Madden—the EPs responsible for so many of your favorite shows. Diablo Cody (Juno, Jennifer's Body) and Heather Regnier (Veronica Mars, iZombie) will write and executive produce the pilot.
The CW also announced that it had ordered a reboot of the sci-fi series The 4400 straight to series and is moving forward with two other new pilots.
The 4400 originally aired on USA Network from 2004 to 2007 and began with 4400 formerly missing people all suddenly returning to earth in a beam of light, with no memory of what happened to them since they disappeared. The new series is similar, according to the logline from The CW.
"4400 overlooked, undervalued, or otherwise marginalized people who vanished without a trace over the last hundred years are all returned in an instant, having not aged a day and with no memory of what happened to them. As the government races to analyze the potential threat and contain the story, the 4400 themselves must grapple with the fact that they've been returned with a few…upgrades, and the increasing likelihood that they were all brought back now for a specific reason."
The show comes from writer and executive producer Ariana Jackson.
The other pilots include an adaption of the DC comic book Naomi, about a "teen girl's journey from her small northwestern town to the heights of the multiverse. When a supernatural event shakes her hometown to the core, Naomi sets out to uncover its origins, and what she discovers will challenge everything we believe about our heroes."
Another untitled pilot from Jennie Snyder Urman (Jane the Virgin), Claire Rothrock and Ryann Weir follows "two millennial nuns—a devout true believer, and a new arrival who has yet to take her final vows—who start as strangers and become sisters on a funny, spiritual journey to understand their own faith and place in the Catholic church."
These announcements come on the heels of the network renewing 12 of its current shows, and the new series join a Kung Fu reboot and The Republic of Sarah in the docket of upcoming shows.