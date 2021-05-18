Ozzy Osbourne Defends Wife Sharon After The Talk Controversy

Watch : "The Talk" Returns Without Sharon Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne is standing by Sharon Osbourne after her departure from The Talk.

The 72-year-old rocker defended his 68-year-old wife during the May 17 episode of SiriusXM's Ozzy Speaks. "Well, she's been through the mill of it and, you know, all I can tell you, if my wife was slightly racist, I'll tell you she's possibly the most unracist person I've ever met," he told co-host Billy Morrison. "And I'm not just saying that."

And while Ozzy said she's "weathered the storm" and is "marching on," he noted "it's still unpleasant."

"It's one of them things once you're accused of it, people tie with that brush," he added. "It's very hard to shake up."

In fact, Ozzy said Sharon was "devastated" when she "first got the news."

Sharon came under fire in March for defending Piers Morgan after his Good Morning Britain exit.

During the March 8 episode of Good Morning Britain, the hosts discussed Meghan Markle's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, including how the Duchess of Sussex recalled a time before she stepped back from royal life when she "didn't want to be alive anymore." Piers questioned Meghan saying, "I'm sorry, I don't believe a word she says Meghan Markle." Ofcom—a communications regulator in the U.K.— then launched an investigation after receiving thousands of complaints about Piers' comments, and ITV announced shortly after that Piers "has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain."