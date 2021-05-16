Jake Paul Under Investigation in Puerto Rico Over Viral Video

Jake Paul had a run-in with the law in his new home of Puerto Rico.
Earlier this week, the controversial YouTuber posted a video of himself on Instagram riding in a motorized vehicle on the beach, which is currently not allowed in Puerto Rico to protect turtles nesting on the beach. Authorities saw the video and promptly took action.
Secretary of natural and environmental resources Rafael Marchargo said in a statement to E! News, "I have ordered an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the use of two motor vehicles on beaches that are presented to be in Puerto Rico. Some media have published today a video of the influencer Jake Paul in a motor vehicle on the beach, an activity that is prohibited, apart from law enforcement agencies."
He continued, "Although the video does not establish where or when it was carried out, the DNER reminds citizens that this type of activity is prohibited by law to protect the environment and the species that can nest or live on the beaches. Those who violate the law face fines and other penalties, if applicable."
Jake moved into the $10 million dollar beach-front mansion on the island's Dorado Beach earlier this year, which he shares with his brother and fellow YouTuber and entrepreneur Logan Paul. Logan also moved his fashion line Maverick Clothing to the island, which is still recovering from the effects of Hurricane Maria in 2017.
A source close to Jake tells E! News that he is a huge animal lover who had no idea about the turtles when he took the motorized vehicle out on the beach. Per the insider, Jake saw others riding in vehicles on the beach and assumed it was allowed. He is willing to cooperate with the Puerto Rican authorities to help protect and preserve the beach wildlife.
This is not Jake's first run-in with authorities in recent months. Last year, he was charged with Criminal Trespass and Unlawful Assembly after he and his friends were seen in the Fashion Square mall in Scottsdale, Ariz., after it was closed following last summer's Black Lives Matter protests.
In response to the charges, he took to Twitter to write, "Gimme my charges and let's put the focus back on George Floyd and Black Lives Matter."