How Ewan McGregor "Completely" Transformed For Netflix's Halston

No one is born a star.
Fashion designer Halston, née Roy Halston Frowick, had to work hard to become an icon, and Ewan McGregor was tasked to transform into the legendary tortured artist for Ryan Murphy's Halston.
Thanks to a new featurette, exclusive to E! News, fans can further understand just how much the cast and crew dove into the world of '70s glam to capture Halston's seemingly effortless ensembles.
"For those people who don't know who Halston was, he was as famous as you could be in his day," McGregor explained of his character. "He was leading the American fashion world, and he became a brand."
The secret to embodying Halston started with the wardrobe, as styled by costume designer Jeriana San Juan. "I was not only designing [McGregor] as a character but on some level I was advising with him on design," San Juan exclusively told E! News.
Director and executive producer Daniel Minahan knew McGregor was the right actor for the role. In fact, McGregor was the only actor that Minahan shared his research materials with. "The first time he came to set, the hair on the back of my neck stood up because he completely embodied the character," Minahan gushed.
Even Indiana-born Halston's "imitation" voice was perfectly pegged by McGregor. "He had this incredible accent that he invented almost," McGregor explained.
He even worked with San Juan in the costume department to actually drape and construct garments in scenes. "I felt like I really got close to him in a strange way," McGregor concluded. "I think he would have been really happy that we were telling his story."
Of course the series is already winning over the fashion elite. "Halston clearly had genius and Ewan is incredible," Vogue International Editor-at-Large Hamish Bowles commented. "I think that the two have merged in this really extraordinary performance."
Halston is available to stream on Netflix.