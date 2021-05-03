Watch Ewan McGregor Become the Mad Genius Halston in Sexy New Trailer

"I have a vision: I'm going to change the face of American fashion."
Those bold words are uttered by none other than acclaimed fashion designer Halston, played by Ewan McGregor, in the fabulously glam new Ryan Murphy Netflix biopic miniseries of the same name.
The official trailer for Halston, which was just released on May 3, proves McGregor and writer-producer Murphy are a match made in sexy, sartorial heaven as the 1970s era series is all disco and drama. The show seems to be as much an ode to old New York City as it is to the stunning fashions that Halston dubs his "signature."
From partying alongside Liza Minelli (Krysta Rodriguez) at Studio 54 to obsessing over expanding his brand, McGregor's Halston is a foul-mouthed artist who fully embraces the label of "genius," despite warnings of it being "a dangerous word."
"I've been an outsider my whole life," Halston states. "Until one day I just stopped giving a flying f--k."
Halston's obsessions are only enhanced by his drug use and egomania. "I have two things you'll never have: my talent and my name," he demands while telling competitors and executives to "f--k off." The out of control designer clearly doesn't know when his empire is enough.
Minelli warns, "The one thing you don't know how to do is stop." What will Halston's fate be?
The ominous trailer concludes with Halston's voiceover: "Do you ever feel like everything you have could disappear in an instant?"
Halston is a limited series that "follows the legendary fashion designer (McGregor), as he leverages his single, invented name into a worldwide fashion empire that's synonymous with luxury, sex, status and fame, literally defining the era he lives in, 1970's and '80's New York—until a hostile takeover forces him to battle for control of his most precious asset…the name Halston itself," a Netflix description reads.
Murphy is the executive producer while Daniel Minahan directs. Bill Pullman, Gian Franco Rodriguez, Rory Culkin and Vera Farmiga round out the ensemble cast.
Watch the jaw-dropping trailer above before the series premiere on May 14!