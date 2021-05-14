Watch Today Show's Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb's Touching Moment as They Un-Socially Distance

Watch : How Hoda Kotb & Jenna Bush Hager Will Celebrate Mother's Day

How's this for a touching moment?

On NBC's Today show on Friday, May 14, co-anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb sat close to each other and held hands on the air for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began 15 months ago. The morning boost comes a day after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) loosened restrictions on mask-wearing and social distancing.

"How long have we been waiting for this moment?" Savannah asked, reaching out to her co-star, who then held her hand and said, "OK, we're doing it! We are doing it."

Hoda also joked, "Your breath smells minty fresh." Savannah replied, "Well, I started using breath mints again, and put lipstick on, because we don't need the mask anymore!"

On Thursday, May 13, the CDC announced that people who are fully vaccinated "can resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance." The new guidelines aim to encourage all U.S. residents to get vaccinated and come amid a large reduction in positive COVID-19 cases nationwide.