Watch Al Roker Get His Coronavirus Vaccine Live on Today

Watch : Al Roker Thanks Fans After Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

Al Roker is leading by example.

Live on air during the Tuesday, Jan 19 episode of the Today show, the beloved weatherman received the Pfizer coronavirus vaccination, administered by a medical professional at NYC's Lenox Hill Hospital.

At 66, he was eligible to apply—and kept refreshing the online booking system all weekend long. "Kept logging in, logging in," explained Roker, who recently underwent surgery for prostate cancer. "Sunday morning, I finally got assigned here to Lenox Hill Hospital. It was a constant—I kept hitting refresh, refresh on the browser and finally got in guys…luck of the draw."

Before receiving the shot, Roker spoke with medical director Dr. Daniel Baker to learn more about the vaccine and its proven safety. However, Baker stressed the importance of continuing to wear a mask even after getting vaccinated.

"That's actually a key component of keeping us all safe," he explained. "We're not going to know who has had the vaccine. We're also going to take some time in terms of getting up to enough people to where we can really take these masks off. So, mask wearing is going to be with us for some time now."