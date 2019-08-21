Jamie Foxx is setting the record straight on his rumored romance with singer Sela Vave.

On the heels of his split from Katie Holmes, the rapper is addressing the numerous rumors surrounding his love life, including a potential relationship with the 21-year-old singer.

In a video, which Sela shared to her Instagram, the rapper explains that he has simply taken her under his wing. According to Foxx, he is mentoring the aspiring musician, as he did for Nick Cannonand Ed Sheeran, who apparently slept on his couch in the early days of their career. Jamie states, "I'm not no old n---a out here with no young folks. You know what I'm saying?"

"It's a double standard when it comes to women—when it was the guys, everything is cool but when it was the women they try to make it something else but we are going to try to protect our own," he explains. "And like I said, I spoke to that girl's mom and she put her trust in me."