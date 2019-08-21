by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Aug. 21, 2019 6:58 PM
Jamie Foxx is setting the record straight on his rumored romance with singer Sela Vave.
On the heels of his split from Katie Holmes, the rapper is addressing the numerous rumors surrounding his love life, including a potential relationship with the 21-year-old singer.
In a video, which Sela shared to her Instagram, the rapper explains that he has simply taken her under his wing. According to Foxx, he is mentoring the aspiring musician, as he did for Nick Cannonand Ed Sheeran, who apparently slept on his couch in the early days of their career. Jamie states, "I'm not no old n---a out here with no young folks. You know what I'm saying?"
"It's a double standard when it comes to women—when it was the guys, everything is cool but when it was the women they try to make it something else but we are going to try to protect our own," he explains. "And like I said, I spoke to that girl's mom and she put her trust in me."
The 51-year-old adds, "So all of the unnecessary hate for the woman just because the guys are coming here [to record at Jamie's studio], all of sudden they're digging hard, they're working hard—but then the girl does it and all of sudden she has an ulterior motive? Stop that shit."
Jamie also makes it crystal clear that he doesn't "ever cross the lines like that personally," so any rumors of a relationship between him and Sela are simply people "scandal chasing."
But it doesn't look like Sela is letting the haters get to her. She tells her followers that the gossip and insults are nothing to her. "For the people who care... here is the TRUE story... for everyone else you can keep talking and calling me a whore, s--t, home wrecker, thot, gold digger, that I should die, and what ever else you want. I'm out here to work and do what I love most," the Instagram model shares.
Luckily for her, she has the full attention of Jamie now that he is no longer dating Katie Holmes. On Monday, a source confirmed to E! News that the two celebrities ended their six year relationship in May.
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?