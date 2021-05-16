JLo & BenFriendsJosh DuggarKardashiansPhotosVideosNewsletters

Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Rihanna's return to one of her iconic hairstyles, Sandra Lee's weight loss, Jensen Ackles' new look and more transformations.

Watch: Rihanna Brings Back Her Iconic Pixie Cut

Oh na na, RiRi's rocking a new look.

Rihanna made headlines for returning to one of her iconic hairstyles that we haven't seen since 2009. But the superstar wasn't the only one causing fans to make their favorite celeb trend on Twitter over a transformation: Jensen Ackles looked unrecognizable on the set of his first project after Supernatural came to an end in November of last year and Game of ThronesMaisie Williams went eyebrow-less at the BRIT Awards. Yes, you read that right: Arya Stark has officially shed her brows.

Plus, Sandra Lee opened up about her recent weight loss after vowing to drop 30 pounds at the beginning of the year, while a Siesta Key star detailed her ongoing mental and physical journey exclusively to E! News just as the new season began.

photos
Stars' Epic Hair Transformations

Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

RACHPOOT / BACKGRID
Rihanna

Go on and take a bow. 

The 33-year-old singer and Fenty Beauty founder was photographed rocking a new pixie cut after leaving the restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, Calif. on May 5. According to Haus of Rihanna, the nine-time Grammy winner stepped out in a vintage tie-dye jacket from Dior, a white crop top from Hyein Seo and a green pair of pants from Chrome Hearts. RiRi accessorized her look with a belt from R13, Versace glasses and The Attico heels.

The chic 'do gave fans flashbacks to about a decade ago when Rihanna first sported the shorter style. "I love cutting my hair!" the artist told Vogue in 2012. "The shorter it got, the more I was falling in love with it."

Instagram/MTV
Chloe Trautman

A lot can change in a year, just ask the Siesta Key star.

While the MTV star usually provides lots of fights and drama, viewers can also expect to see growth this season, thanks to Trautman's recent physical and mental transformation worth.

"There was kind of a moment—literally on a mountain in Aspen—where I was struggling skiing and tumbling down it and that was a moment where my physical transformation started," Trautman exclusively told E! News. "I was 50 pounds heavier than I am right now and I was like, 'I need to get healthy.' And then my ex and I broke up in June of last year and that was really when the bigger shift started happening."

In addition to going vegan and limiting her alcohol, the 25-year-old reality star began working out and she immediately began to see and feel a difference.

"I've been sober curious for about a year now and you'll see that journey on the show, but I think the biggest thing is just being as active as possible," she explained. "Working out, doing yoga, going for walks, going for bike rides and not eating processed foods."

While she's appreciated all of the love she's received on social media after her weight loss, Trautman is most proud of the internal work she's done.

"I've worked really hard to get to where I'm at and it's nice for people to acknowledge that, but I'm most proud of my inner transformation and I think my outer transformation just really reflects the work I've done," she shared. "The main reason I still do this show is to be an inspiration to others."

Instagram/Sandra Lee
Sandra Lee

The celebrity chef is cooking up some major changes.

"Getting there— 17 pounds down and being healthy is number one—my best fit weight is another 10 to go!" Lee, 54, captioned a mirror selfie on May 10. 

Going on to detail she began her health journey two months ago, Lee shared that in addition to eating healthy she was also intermittent fasting and walking between 10,000 and 20,000 steps a day.

Back in January, the Emmy winner revealed she wanted to start a new regime after gaining 30 pounds in 2020. 

Detailing she "weighed in at 170 two days before Christmas," Lee wrote in an Instagram caption, "None of my clothes fit and worse I feel terrible. I feel my very best at 140 lbs."

Dave Benett/Getty Images
Maisie Williams

A girl has no eyebrows.

Like her Game of Thrones character Arya Stark, the actress made sure to steal the show with a dramatic entrance at the 2021 BRIT Awards on May 11. The 23-year-old star turned heads as she looked unrecognizable with her platinum blonde hair and bleached eyebrows.

For the special occasion, Williams rocked an effortless updo styled with two loose bangs that not only framed her face, but put her brows front and center. Her makeup was just as fresh as her hairstyle, as she appeared to opt for a more natural look: a bit of mascara, nude lipstick and a smudge of eyeliner.

Williams' bold look is for her latest project, Pistol, a six-episode limited series for FX about Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones. She's set to portray Pamela Rooke, a.k.a. punk icon Jordan.

Instagram/Romeo Beckham
Romeo Beckham

Like father, like son.

The 18-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham debuted a bold new 'do on May 12, showing off his bleach blonde buzzcut on Instagram.

And while he didn't add a caption to the pic, the model's father definitely had something to say about the familiar look.

"Nice hair," David commented on the pic with a red heart emoji before adding, "I wonder where u got that idea from." The former professional soccer player memorably sported platinum locks back in 2007. 

Romeo's mom also approved of his new hairstyle, with Victoria commenting, "Wow!!!! Love!!!" 

Instagram/Jensen Ackles
Jensen Ackles

Dean Winchester, is that you?

On May 11, the Supernatural took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes photo from the set of The Boys season three, giving fans their first look at the actor in character as Soldier Boy, the original superhero. And we were definitely doing a double take.

Why? Well, because Ackles was sporting a very bushy beard and a shaggy haircut. This may not necessarily be a shock to his devoted 8.5 million followers on Instagram, who followed the beard growth online. But for the rest of us, who think of Ackles as the often clean cut Dean Winchester, it was quite the surprise.

Alongside the on-set update, he wrote, "Just another day at the 'NEW' office. Happy taco Tuesday, folks. @theboystv #SoldierBoy."

