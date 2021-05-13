Ellen DeGeneresJLo & BenJosh DuggarKardashiansPhotosVideosNewsletters

Hannah Brown Reveals Why She Had to Delete Her DMs to Taylor Swift

In a new YouTube video she filmed alongside her boyfriend Adam Woolard, former The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown admitted to sliding into Taylor Swift's DMs.

Swiftie Hannah Brown knows how to get rid of receipts. 

In a new video on the former Bachelorette star's YouTube channel, Hannah played "Never Have I Ever" with her boyfriend Adam Woolard, 33, who she was first spotted out with in January. During the game, Hannah, 26, admitted that while she didn't make it a habit to slide into the DMs of the guys she was interested in, her favorite pop star's DMs were another story. 

"It's usually girls that I'm like, obsessed with. Like Taylor Swift," Hannah, who was previously engaged to Bachelor Nation's Jed Wyatt, shared. "Oh my God, if she saw the messages. I had to go back and like, take away some of my messages I sent her."

Fortunately, Hannah wasn't the only person in the room to have gushed over a celebrity on Instagram. Adam admitted he DMed his favorite singer, Billie Eilish. When Hannah pointed out that Billie is "young" (she's 19) Adam clarified that it wasn't in a "weird, sexual way." 

Inside Taylor Swift's Impressive 2020

"I had just watched Jimmy Fallon and Post Malone go to Olive Garden," he explained. "And I saw a video of Billie Eilish and was like, 'She seems so cool.' I just wanted to get to know her and take her to Olive Garden. But I think I said Red Lobster, that I wanted to take her to Red Lobster."

Getty Images

He continued, "I deleted it the next day. But I was like, 'Billie, I just think you're the coolest chick. I want to take you to Red Lobster.' And that was it." 

Adam confirmed that the offer for a "friendly Red Lobster date" is still on the table. 

As for Hannah, she's likely also down to hang out with the "Blank Space" artist. Back in 2019, the Bachelor Nation alum shared that she was listening to Taylor's album Lover non-stop while preparing for Dancing With the Stars

"When we warm up, I make us listen to Taylor Swift," Hannah told E! News of her and her partner's Alan Bersten's routine at the time. TSwift herself even responded to Hannah's "Lover" waltz on the dancing competition show, calling it "pretttyy & twirly" on her Instagram Story.

Taylor, you have full permission to slide into Hannah's DMs.

