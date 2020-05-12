Hannah Brown has had quite a year.

The former Bachelorette reflected on her journey in an honest Instagram post on Monday.

One year ago, Brown accepted a proposal from her now-ex Jed Wyatt. In her post, the Alabama native shared a photo from the final rose ceremony, where the Tennessee musician got down on one knee.

"Ever look back on a memory and it feels like just yesterday... but also like a different life? Me too. Exactly a year ago today," she wrote alongside a photo of herself from that day. "I remember that day. I don't like staying there for too long, but I remember it really well. I remember thinking, 'Oh, this has all the makings to be the best day of my life...but gah, it doesn't feel like I thought it would.' I didn't have words (or maybe I just didn't have the courage to say them?) but the pit in my stomach was screaming, 'This ain't it' (funny how sometimes it's the people around you that help you articulate your feelings better than you can). I could fake a smile but I couldn't shake the doubt, and looking back, I know why. That ending was not easy, but it was necessary to get me here."