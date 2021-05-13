Ellen DeGeneresJLo & BenJosh DuggarKardashiansPhotosVideosNewsletters

You Have to See Channing Tatum's Cheeky Comment on Jonah Hill's "F--kin Hot" Selfie

Channing Tatum truly showed his appreciation for his friend and former co-star Jonah Hill's latest selfie. Read on to see what the actor had to say in the comment section.

This just makes us want another movie between the two stars. Perhaps 23 Jump Street?
 
Jonah Hill posted an icy-blue selfie on Instagram on May 12, where the actor donned a blue cap backwards, with a blue and green button-down shirt and white sunglasses to complete the look. Naturally, fans and fellow celebs were complementing the Superbad actor on his ensemble in the comment section, but one comment stood out above the rest—and it came from none other than Channing Tatum.
 
Channing easily took the place as the top comment, writing, "You are so f---kin hot bro! Call me by your name allll day Jonah."
 
The two have enjoyed a sweet friendship over the years, with Jonah even telling E! News he was "grateful" for his bud back in 2018.
 
Naturally, fans swarmed underneath Channing's comment to ask exactly what we've been thinking about for years—a 23 Jump Street film.

In a speech during which Jonah was named the WSJ 2018 Film Innovator of the Year, Channing joked about his response when Jonah first pitched him the idea of 21 Jump Street, "'Yeah, that's a terrible idea,'" he recalled. "'I'm in.'"
 
That idea proved to be quite the opposite, leading the film to become the highest-grossing high school comedy movie of all the time. The response, of course warranted a sequel, 22 Jump Street, which was released in 2014.

"I had one condition before doing the movie," Channing also shared during his speech. "I had never done a comedy before and I didn't want to not be funny. I guess a lot of people laughed at my movies, but probably not intentionally. I made Jonah promise that he was going to make me funny, and he promised. I consider myself one of the first people that Jonah directed."

It's beyond sweet to see that these two kids are still crazy about each other after all these years.

