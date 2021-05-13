Janet Jackson's Brothers Address Justin Timberlake's Apology About Super Bowl Scandal

Watch : Justin Timberlake Apologizes to Janet Jackson & Britney Spears

Janet Jackson's brothers are weighing in on Justin Timberlake's apology to their sister.

It's been 17 years since the "Rhythm Nation" singer and former *NSYNC band member rocked the world with their controversial Super Bowl XXXVIII Halftime Show. However, only one person came under fire for the performance at the time: Janet.

In February, Justin issued a long overdue apology to the "All For You" singer and his ex-girlfriend Britney Spears. He shared his statement following the aftermath of The New York Times Presents episode of "Framing Britney Spears."

Now, Janet's brothers— Tito, Marlon and Jackie Jackson—are addressing the 40-year-old singer's apology.

During a virtual appearance on SiriusXM's Radio Andy on Wednesday, May 12, Marlon told Andy Cohen, "You know, it takes a man to step up and do that, so we do thank him for doing that."

"But we'd like to move forward because that was out there, the negativity about it," he continued. "But...as they say in the old days: Long as they're talking about you, good or bad, you still in the public's eye."