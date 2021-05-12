Chicago Med Is Saying Goodbye to Two Original Cast Members

Watch : What S. Epatha Merkerson Loves About "Chicago Med"

Code blue!

On Wednesday, May 12, it was revealed that Yaya DaCosta and Torrey DeVitto are departing Chicago Med ahead of its seventh season. According to Deadline, who broke the news, both actresses are exploring new projects following their Chicago Med exits.

For starters, DaCosta is moving on to star in Fox's Our Kind Of People, which is being executive produced by Empire co-creator Lee Daniels. Additionally, DeVitto is slated to appear in an indie movie, titled Skelly. On the movie, which follows a young boy struggling with grief, DeVitto told her Instagram followers that she was "excited to share this film with you all."

She further addressed her departure from the Dick Wolf created medical drama on her Instagram feed. "Well, looks like the cat is out of the bag...All good things must come to an end," DeVitto wrote. "It has been such an honor and pure joy to bring Dr. Natalie Manning to life for all of you on Chicago Med for the past 6 seasons."