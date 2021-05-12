Emily Blunt Sets the Record Straight on Black Widow and Fantastic Four Casting Rumors

Did you know Emily Blunt almost played Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?
In 2009, multiple outlets reported that the Devil Wears Prada actress turned down the part of the future Avenger in Iron Man 2 because of scheduling conflicts and a contractual agreement with 20th Century Fox, which had her star alongside Jack Black in Gulliver's Travels. Now, in an interview on The Howard Stern Show Tuesday, May 11, Blunt revisited her decision to walk away from the role, which ultimately went to Scarlett Johansson.
"I didn't want to do Gulliver's Travels," Blunt said. "It was a bit of a heartbreaker for me, because I take such pride in the decisions that I make and it, they mean so much to me, the films that I do do. So that was tough."
Stern responded, "I don't even understand how that happens because you do Devil Wears Prada, the studio says, 'We'll give you this film but you've got to promise us you'll do another film,' and make that decision in a certain amount of time. Is that the idea of it?"
Unfortunately for Blunt, it was. "And they kind of have a bit of a hold over you," she said. "So there were other movies that I would want to do and I'd say, 'But I really want to do this movie about young Victoria.' And so, at some point, I think it just became evident that I needed to get rid of this optional picture deal because it was going to just hang over me for a long time and i didn't want that. And ultimately, as hard as it was, I don't think anyone expected for the hand to be forced."
Blunt said she cared "deeply" about her role choices. "Uou usually don't really have any idea why a movie catches fire and why it doesn't," she added, "But no, I'm never left with a feeling of regret when I turn something down. I know in 20 pages if I love it, if...it's ethereal as to why I like it. I don't know why I like it. I just love it and I'm in or I'm out after 20 pages."
Blunt also responded to rumors about her and husband John Krasinski appearing in an upcoming Fantastic Four reboot that is currently in development. "No, that is fan casting," she said. "No one has received a phone call. That's just people saying, 'Wouldn't that be great?'"