Grimes Hospitalized for Suffering Panic Attack Days After SNL Cameo

Grimes revealed she was hospitalized on May 10 following a panic attack, which happened days after she appeared on Saturday Night Live with boyfriend Elon Musk.

Watch: Elon Musk's Must-See Moments On "Saturday Night Live"

Grimes is including her fans on her mental health journey. 

On Tuesday, May 11, the 33-year-old-singer shared to Instagram that she had ended up in the hospital on May 10 after suffering a panic attack.

Her post included a pair of photos of herself posing with Miley Cyrus while backstage at Saturday Night Live for the May 8 episode. Miley was the musical guest of the installment hosted by Grimes' longtime boyfriend, Elon Musk, and Grimes herself had a few lines during a cameo as Princess Peach in a Nintendo-themed sketch. 

"Forgot to post these cuz I somehow caused myself to have a panic attack and went to the hospital yesterday which tbh was quite scary and I suppose it's a good time to start therapy [three expressionless-face emojis]," Grimes wrote. "But nonetheless - wowwwww @mileycyrus is good live and so chill!"

The performer added praise for Elon, whose choice as host was a polarizing one for fans of the long-running NBC comedy series. 

"So grateful to the SNL team for being so kind and letting me sneak in as princess peach snd so proud of my beautiful E (which I know will upset the grimes fans so I apologize in advance) but he killed it," Grimes added. 

She has previously been open about her mental health struggles. During a 2012 interview with Dazed magazine, the musician explained, "Before I made music, I had really bad social anxiety disorders, I had panic attacks all the time. I was really not a happy person. Since I've started making music, it's the first time in my life that I've been a happy person."

The couple welcomed son X Æ A-Xii in May 2020, and Elon referenced the unusual moniker during his SNL monologue. "It's pronounced, 'Cat-running-across-the-keyboard,'" the 49-year-old Tesla CEO quipped.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

