Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline Spice Up Date Night With Twinning Looks at 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Loving him was red!
It seems Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline are still burning for each other, as they let their red hot outfits do the talking at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards.
The Outer Banks co-stars, who confirmed their real-life romance in June 2020, made a big statement when they stepped out on the red carpet on Sunday, May 16, by twinning in matching red ensembles.
Chase, 28, and Madelyn, 23, donned head-to-toe red looks for their date night in Los Angeles, with him in a mesh top and red sneakers to go with his flaming Fendi suit. The Boy Erased actress, meanwhile, rocked a spicy Versace mini dress and strappy heels.
Tonight the pair is nominated in the Best Kiss category. Also up for the coveted award are Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh of Killing Eve; Lily Collins and Lucas Bravo of Emily in Paris; Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Jaren Lewison of Never Have I Ever; and Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor of Bridgerton.
Just two days ago, Netflix released some first look pics from season two of Outer Banks, showing Chase and Madelyn on the beach. The streaming site teased on Instagram, "letting these pogues loose come summer 2021."
The first season of the teen drama dropped in April 2020. Just two months later, Chase confirmed the stars were an item. "Cats outta the bag," he wrote on Insta, along with a pic of him and Madelyn eating dinner on the beach.
They celebrated their one year together with adventurous Insta pics in April 2021. Chase wrote, "365 w/ u," to which Maddie wrote, "And I'd do it again." On her page, she added, "Thanks for helping me keep track of my belongings for a whole year (: adore u."
The couple joined their castmates on Sunday at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards, which returned this year after skipping its typical 2020 show due to the coronavirus pandemic. MTV instead put out the Greatest of All Time Special in December.
The 2021 show is hosted by comedians Leslie Jones on May 16 and Nikki Glaser on May 17.