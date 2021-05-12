Bachelor Nation Exes Evan Bass and Carly Waddell Reunited for Mother's Day, But It's Not What You Think

Watch : Carly Waddell & Evan Bass' Split: All the Details

Carly Waddell and Evan Bass are impressing fans with how friendly they're keeping things as they navigate co-parenting, even if their spicy-kissing days are behind them.

The Bachelor Nation favorites, who announced their breakup in December after three years of marriage, were spotted enjoying Mother's Day brunch together at a Nashville restaurant on Sunday, May 9.

This led some media outlets and fan blogs to speculate about whether the Bachelor in Paradise alums might be reconciling, given that their children, Isabella, 3, and Charlie, 17 months, didn't join them for the meal. Evan also has three older children from a previous relationship who were not present.

But not so fast. E! News has learned that while Carly, 35, and Evan, 38, did break bread together in honor of the special day, they're not rekindling their romantic feelings. Instead, they're still focused on cultivating a supportive friendship to maintain stability for the kids.

"Carly and Evan wish to have a civil relationship with each other for the best interest of their children," Carly's team tells E! News in a statement. "Carly and Evan shared Mother's Day together to catch each other up on their lives, and discussed co-parenting and the children's summer schedules."